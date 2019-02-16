Police: 58-year-old Kan. woman shot through the door of her home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 1a.m. Friday, police responded to report of a shooting at a home in the 800 Block of South San Pablo in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers found a 58-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. She was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the victim heard a knock at her door. An unknown suspect fired multiple shots from outside the residence, according to Davidson.

Police don’t believe the shooting is a random act. Davidson did not have suspect information. In addition to the victim, there were two other adults and a baby in the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.