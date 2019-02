Panther Wrestlers qualify 8 for State

Panther State Qualifiers in Bold

Team Scores

1 Goddard 255.5

2 Arkansas City 220.0

3 Maize 163.5

4 Great Bend 139.5

106: Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) – 3rd

Quarterfinals – Keton Patterson (Maize) over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Lawson Trimmell (Andover) (Fall 1:55)

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Caleb Means (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Semis – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Colin Bybee (Newton) (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match – Wyatt Weber (Great Bend) over Keton Patterson (Maize) (Fall 3:31)

113: Avery Wolf (Great Bend) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over Traven Hutton (Arkansas City) (Dec 7-4)

Quarterfinals – Junior Camacho (Maize) over Avery Wolf (Great Bend) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over Clayton Kaufman (Newton) (Fall 3:36)

Cons. Round 3 – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over Ben Caver (Valley Center) (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Semis – Slade Adam (Salina-Central HS) over Avery Wolf (Great Bend) (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) over LaShawn Blick (Andover) (Dec 3-1)

120: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Ty Gumeringer (Andover) (MD 11-1)

Quarterfinals – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Camden Aldrich (Wichita-Northwest) (Fall 1:21)

Semifinals – Grant Treaster (Newton) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Inj. [time])

Cons. Semis – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central HS) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Taylor Matthews (Goddard-Eisenhower) (Dec 4-0)

126: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Corey Hale (Hays) (Fall 1:50)

Quarterfinals – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Joe Walter (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) (Dec 7-5)

Semifinals – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central HS) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semis – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Landon Crews (McPherson) (Fall 3:56)

3rd Place Match – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) (Inj. [time])

132: Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Zared Salome (Andover Central) (MD 10-2)

Quarterfinals – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Logan Davidson (Goddard) (Dec 7-3)

Semifinals – Aidan Campbell (Maize) over Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) (Fall 4:49)

Cons. Semis – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Matt Gottschalk (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 3:32)

3rd Place Match – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) over Logan Davidson (Goddard) (Dec 2-1)

138: George Weber (Great Bend) – 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Jayden Ontiveros (Wichita-Northwest) (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinals – George Weber (Great Bend) over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) (MD 9-0)

Semifinals – George Weber (Great Bend) over Cayden Hughbanks (Maize) (Dec 8-3)

1st Place Match – Jace Fisher (Goddard) over George Weber (Great Bend) (Dec 3-2)

145: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Nate Rogers (McPherson) (TF 16-0 2:11)

Quarterfinals – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Josh Edson (Newton) (Dec 7-2)

Semifinals – Cayleb Atkins (Goddard) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semis – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Christian Hannon (Andover Central) (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Christian Robinson (Arkansas City) (TB-1 3-2)

152: Alex Randolph (Great Bend) – 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Joseph Filippi (Wichita-Heights) (Fall 0:24)

Quarterfinals – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Kyler McGlachlin (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 3:06)

Semifinals – Nolan Craine (Goddard) over Alex Randolph (Great Bend) (Fall 0:54)

Cons. Semis – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Braydon Hoover (Wichita-Northwest) (Fall 0:46)

3rd Place Match – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) over Kyler McGlachlin (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) (Fall 2:44)

160: Scott Heilman (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central HS) over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 2 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) over Scott Heilman (Great Bend) (Fall 2:33)

170: Quinn Hoffman (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) over Quinn Hoffman (Great Bend) (Fall 4:14)

Cons. Round 1 – Quinn Hoffman (Great Bend) over Garrett Huff (Maize South) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Chase Voth (Hays) over Quinn Hoffman (Great Bend) (MD 9-0)

195: Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) – DNP

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Ross (Wichita-Northwest) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) over Douglas Bates (Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel) (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Cole Schroeder (Hays) over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend) (Fall 4:58)