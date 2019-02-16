Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

February 19, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, February 11, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month – 4th Run:

-An Accounts Payable Register for the 13th Month, 2018, will be submitted to the Commission. Thirteenth month expenditures include any unpaid bills for a product, service, or utility that has actually been received in 2018.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period beginning February 4, 2019, and ending February 19, 2019.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Dedicated Wireless Connection to the Landfill:

-The Landfill currently operates a server to run their network, this server will no longer be supported after January 2020. The IT department investigated connecting the landfill to the Courthouse via a wireless connection. The wireless connection would eliminate the need to replace the server, eliminate some reoccurring costs, and improve data backup solutions in general. Dereck Hollingshead, Network Administrator will present details.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County Officials may attend the Barton County Conservation District 72nd Annual Meeting and Dinner on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The event, held at the Knights of Columbus, 114 N Main, Hoisington, Kansas, begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by a business meeting, awards and entertainment.

-County officials may attend the Great Bend Chamber Banquet on Saturday, February 23, 2019. The 97th annual meeting and banquet, held at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 – 10th, Great Bend, Kansas, begins with a 6:00 p.m. social, followed by a dinner and program.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

FEBRUARY 19, 2019

9:30 a.m. – Road Improvements – South Homestead officials and Robert Penner, The Nature Conservancy

10:30 a.m. – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Sarah Martinz, Barton County Conservation District

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for February 21, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.