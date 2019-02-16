KHP: 3 hospitalized after train hits an SUV

GEARY COUNTY — Three people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Junction City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Ishmail Maurice Thomas, 21, Junction City, was eastbound on Ash Street in Junction City.

The tire tracks show the Tahoe went left of center and was struck by oncoming train.

Thomas and two passengers Travis Ray Allen, 40, Junction City, and Solton, Marcus Dewayne

Solton, 31, Bossier City, LA., were transported to the Geary County Community Hospital.

There were no injuries reported on the train. The occupants of the Tahoe were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.