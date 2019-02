In conjunction with Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, GPS Kids Club will be holding a fundraiser at the Great Bend restaurant on February 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During this time, 10% of all sales will be donated to GPS Kids Club. This is includes dine-in, carry-out, and bakery items.

Customers must mention GPS Kids at check out to have sales credited toward the fundraiser.

GPS Kids Club is an after-school and summer care program for children, ages K-6th grades, in Hoisington.