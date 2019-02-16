Friedeman joins the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame

The current professor, minister, and public speaker Dr. Matt Friedeman was inducted into the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame last Friday. Friedeman was a 1977 Great Bend High School graduate and former track athlete.

He came back to Great Bend for the ceremony with many family and friends in attendance at the luncheon at Stoneridge Country Club.

Matt Friedeman Audio

Friedeman still holds the record at Great Bend High School in the discus with a throw of 198 feet and 11 inches. He went on to become a Big Eight Champion and NCAA All American on the track team at the University of Kansas. He was also selected to compete at the 1980 Olympic trials in discuss.

Matt Friedeman Audio

Friedeman has worked in multiple forms of media including radio and print and continues to be a public speaker. He has taught the past 32 years at Wesley Biblical Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi.

Friedeman became the 23rd inductee into the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame.