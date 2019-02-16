Barton Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot seeks sponsorships

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Brandon Steinert

The Barton Community College Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot has become a staple in the event schedule of avid sportsmen across Kansas and beyond, drawing shooters from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas. The 10th annual shoot is set for Sunday, April 14 at Camp Aldrich.

It also serves as a unique way to advertise a business or honor a loved one while enhancing the quality of education offered to Barton students. Five sponsorship levels are available from $150 to $1,500 with varying degrees of visibility and deliverables.

The event provides funds for faculty mini-grants. Often faculty members discover opportunities, equipment or other enhancements for their classrooms that will directly impact the learning experience for their students, but due to budget restraints those needs cannot be met without outside support. The annual Clay Shoot has provided more than $86,000 has been awarded to faculty to ensure they deliver the highest level of academic excellence possible for all Barton students.

Register to shoot

The shoot features a 12-station course that complements Camp Aldrich’s landscape. A side game of flurries is also available, which offer participants the opportunity to compete among themselves. The shoot begins at 9 a.m. with a shot-gun start throughout the day; the last shooters must start the course by 3 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. For questions regarding the clay shoot, call (620) 792-9306.

$75 registration fee – eye and ear protection must be worn while on the course

Registration includes 100 rounds of sporting clays – ammunition is not included

Lunch will be provided for those who pre-register by April 3

A limited number of lunches will be available to purchase the day of the shoot

Visit clayshoot.bartonccfoundation.org for more information.

Become a sponsor

See the accompanying list of sponsorship levels and the associated benefits to choose a level that is right for your business. Contact Foundation Director Coleen Cape at capec@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9306 to set up a sponsorship.

