World renowned pianist to perform recital Sunday at Barton Community College

Expert pianist Dr. Irena Ravitskaya will help Barton Community College celebrate the return of its newly renovated Steinway grand piano with a recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 in the Dorothy Moses Morrison Chapel. The piano renovation project was made possible by a grant from the Dorothy Morrison Foundation.

Dr. Ravitskaya, who holds a doctorate in piano performance, will perform works of Beethoven, Schumann, Medtner and Prokofiev. Ravitskaya is currently a faculty member at Fort Hays State University.

The event is free and open to the public.

About Dr. Irena Ravitskaya

Dr. Irena Ravitskaya enjoys a dynamic performing and teaching career that has taken her across Europe, Asia, and South and North America. She has given notable performances around the world as a solo recitalist and chamber musician.

An ardent performer, Irena’s repertoire encompasses works from Baroque to Modern.

Born in Moldova (Former Soviet Union), Dr. Ravitskaya began playing the piano at age six, and at age nine she won the National Competition of Moldova. She had her first musical training in her native town, where she attended the State School of Music. At age 16, she won the Young Artists State Competition, followed by an invitation to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Immigrating to the U.S. in 1995 opened new opportunities for Dr. Ravitskaya; she received her Doctor of Music degree in Piano Performance with Luba Edlina-Dubinsky, a member of world famous Borodin Trio, at Indiana University. She earned her Master of Music degree with Del Parkinson at Boise State University.

She taught on the faculties at Indiana University and Boise State University. Currently, she is Associate Professor of Music at Fort Hays State University.