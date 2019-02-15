Weekend Weather

Saturday
A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 10 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 17. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday
Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.