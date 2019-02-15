Weekend Weather

Saturday A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night A 10 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 17. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Washington’s Birthday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.