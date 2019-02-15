UPDATE: Vehicle theft suspect in custody after NW Kansas pursuit, crash

DECATUR COUNTY — The suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle in Thomas County has been apprehended.

According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect believed to have stolen a Ford pickup from a homestead east of Levant on Thursday allegedly stole a second vehicle in Colby before a pursuit in Decatur County.

The pickup was spotted Friday in Atwood and law enforcement was contacted. A pursuit began in Decatur County involving the Decautr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol, ending when the suspect crashed the pickup before fleeing on foot. The suspect — identified in a social media posting as RJ Phifer — was then apprehended at approximately 11 a.m. Friday by Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Phifer has a previous conviction for aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.