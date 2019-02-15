U.S. Marshals capture Kansas man wanted in two federal cases

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon wanted in two federal cases.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Ryan Michael Hawley, age 29, in Topeka.

According to a media release from the U.S. Marshal’s service, Hawley was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for Violations of Supervised Release on two federal cases; escape, and felon in possession of a firearm. Hawley has pending state charges of fleeing and eluding, interference with a law enforcement officer, and he is also a suspect in an attempted robbery and a recent drive-by shooting. Hawley had allegedly made threats to shoot law enforcement and has been involved in numerous recent police pursuits, successfully evading arrest until today. Hawley has an extensive and violent criminal history including weapons offenses, assaults, and escape.

During their investigation, the Fugitive Task Force located Hawley at the Relax Inn, 3802 S. Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, KS. Hawley was observed by the Fugitive Task Force as he exited the motel room and entered a nearby vehicle. The Fugitive Task Force and the Kansas Highway Patrol were conducting a coordinated vehicle takedown when Hawley attempted to flee the motel property. During his attempt to elude law enforcement, Hawley struck multiple vehicles on the motel property before task force members were able to pin Hawley’s vehicle, preventing him from escaping apprehension. Hawley was taken into custody and a loaded handgun suspected to be fully automatic was recovered in the vehicle. Hawley is awaiting further federal court proceedings.

Hawley has previous convictions for interference with law enforcement, theft and for an aggravated weapons violation, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.