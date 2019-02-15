Sheriff: Ten jailed in Kansas burglary ring, $170K in property recovered

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries and have made numerous arrests.

Tuesday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office received information from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office about possible stolen property being in a storage unit at 1775 S. George Washington Boulevard, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Detectives followed up on that information and discovered the storage unit contained property taken in multiple burglaries. Approximately $70,000.00 worth of property was returned to the rightful owners.

Property returned ranged from power tools to golf carts.

Deputies have also arrested Dominic Voelker, 39, Wichita; Cameron Rigsby, 32, Wichita;Richard Navarro, 33, Wichita; James Sanderford, 38, Wichita; Tara Esguerra, 29, Hutchinson; Christopher Beaty, 29, Wichita; Gerald Scott Gray, 36, Sedgwick County;Kevin McGilvray, 32, Wichita;; Jesse Stevens, 39, Wichita and Michael Bull , 47, Wichita.

Approximately $100,000.00 worth of property is remaining, according to Myers. These items range from trail cameras to generators. Deputies have not identified the owners of the remaining property.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks for citizens to put their name on their property, record serial numbers, or place unique identifiers on their property. By doing this, you would assist any law enforcement agency in recovering your property in the event it was ever stolen.