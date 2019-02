Sheriff: Dog taped and thrown in ditch reunited with owner

JEFFERSON COUNTY (AP) — A dog found in a ditch with electrical and duct tape around his mouth and legs has been reunited with his owner.

Authorities believe the dog was in a ditch in cold temperatures for about 12 hours before a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy found him Saturday . He was dubbed “Jimmy” while he recovered.

The sheriff’s office said the dog — whose name is “Flick” — had “an emotional” reunion with his owner Friday and was headed home. An area funeral home paid for the dog’s care.

Jefferson County Sheriff Missouri Dave Marshak said Thursday 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. Marshak says investigators believe Barnhart taped the dog and threw him out of a window. A motive hasn’t been disclosed.