Sheriff: 8 pounds of pot, cash found during I-70 traffic stop

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an Interstate 70 traffic stop.

A Saline County deputy was northbound on North Ohio near Interstate 70 when he observed a gray 2016 Chevrolet Malibu pull out of the Flying J parking lot without its headlights on, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The deputy stopped the car and during the course of the discussion with the two occupants determined that something was amiss. A K-9 unit was brought in and the dog indicated that drugs were in the car.

Deputies located just over eight pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags along with drug paraphernalia and $6,600 in hundred dollar bills, according to Soldan.

Deputies arrested Melvin McCall, 24, of Glen Burnie, MD., on suspicion of driving with no headlights on, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Gabriel Brown, 26, also of Glen Burnie, MD., on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Soldan said.