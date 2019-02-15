Russell Regional Hospital CEO fired

By CRISTINA JANNEY

RUSSELL —The Russell Regional Hospital board has released CEO Rob Nahmensen from his contract.

Nahmensen had only been with the hospital since November 2017. Nahmensen came from Stanton County Hospital in Johnson, where he was the COO and CFO.

He said via email Friday, “The end of my employment with Russell Regional Hospital came as a complete surprise to me. The board released me from my contract without cause or warning. I felt the hospital was moving in the right direction and we were making positive changes aimed at the long-term successes of the facility. My wife and I have enjoyed our times in Russell, and we loved being part of the Russell community. I wish Russell Regional Hospital the best in their future endeavors.”

The hospital Thursday confirmed Nahmensen was no longer employed by the hospital, but no further information was released at that time.

Russell Regional Hospital is a 25-bed nonprofit critical access hospital. It recently completed a $3.5 million infrastructure campaign, including the construction of a new physicians clinic.

The hospital is county-owned. An elected board of Russell County residents manages the hospital. The day-to-day operations of the hospital were subleased in 1997 to West Central Kansas Association Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.