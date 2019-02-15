Police: Kansas man run over by suspects stealing neighbor’s TV

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and asking the public for help to locate suspects.

Just before 4p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 1800 Block of North Woodrow, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 47-year-old man told police that when he arrived home, he observed a black 4-door hatchback in a neighbor’s driveway.

An unknown male driver described as a white male with a beard and male passenger wearing shorts were attempting to take a television from the front porch of the home, according to Davidson.

As the 47-year-old approached the suspects, the vehicle ran over him as they drove from the scene southbound on Woodrow.

The victim was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening abrasions and lacerations. The suspects did not get away with the television.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.