Panther Boys win WAC; Girls second

The Great Bend Panther bowling teams competed at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Garden City Thursday. The Panther Boys won the WAC title while the Girls were second.
The Panthers were fueled by a 1,2,3 finish by Bryce Moore, Jordan Black and Cordell Stanley. Paige Wagner was the gold medalist for the girls.
Boys Team Scores
Great Bend 2671
Garden City 2338
Dodge City 1844
Liberal 2337
Girls Team Scores
Garden City 2228
Great Bend 1971
Dodge City 1964
Liberal 1474
The Panthers also picked up several individual awards Thursday. Bryce Moore was named WAC Bowler of Year while coach Mike Perry was named WAC Boys Coach of the Year.
Western Athletic Conference First Team
Bryce Moore
Jordan black
Cordell Stanley
Honorable mention
Aj Roberts
Blake Sheets
Girls first team
Paige Wagner
Honorable mention
Sarah Mehlhaff
Lexy Fox