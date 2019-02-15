Panther Boys win WAC; Girls second

The Great Bend Panther bowling teams competed at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Garden City Thursday. The Panther Boys won the WAC title while the Girls were second.

The Panthers were fueled by a 1,2,3 finish by Bryce Moore, Jordan Black and Cordell Stanley. Paige Wagner was the gold medalist for the girls.

Boys Team Scores

Great Bend 2671

Garden City 2338

Dodge City 1844

Liberal 2337

Girls Team Scores

Garden City 2228

Great Bend 1971

Dodge City 1964

Liberal 1474

The Panthers also picked up several individual awards Thursday. Bryce Moore was named WAC Bowler of Year while coach Mike Perry was named WAC Boys Coach of the Year.

Western Athletic Conference First Team

Bryce Moore

Jordan black

Cordell Stanley

Honorable mention

Aj Roberts

Blake Sheets

Girls first team

Paige Wagner

Honorable mention

Sarah Mehlhaff

Lexy Fox