Local talent lined up for next week’s Chamber Banquet

For the second straight year, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce has used the theme of “Art of Community” for their annual banquet. The theme allows the Chamber to showcase several local talents while they host one of the biggest social events of the year.

Laura Blankenship with the Chamber says the 97th Annual Chamber Meeting & Banquet will include plenty of local entertainment.

The banquet is Saturday, February 23 at the Great Bend Events Center.

Along with the dinner and entertainment, the Chamber will announce the winners for the Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year.

The Chamber Board of Directors, Barton County Young Professionals, and Visioning Committee will share information from the ongoing Visioning Project, “Great Bend – Better Than Great.”