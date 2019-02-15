KBI: Russell man arrested in Ellis County for child pornography

ELLIS COUNTY – Today, special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a Russell man for his alleged involvement with child pornography.

On Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth D. Herd, 54, Russell, was arrested at Enersys where he was employed in Hays, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

Herd was arrested on suspicion of transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Lyons, Kan.

The arrest follows a Jan. 30 federal grand jury indictment for the child pornography related offenses. After his arrest, Herd was transported to Wichita where he was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

The United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.