Kansas teen sentenced for hit and run that killed bicycle rider

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County District Judge kept her word and gave a downward departure to a 19-year-old Hutchinson man convicted of second-degree murder.

Taylor Lukone entered a plea for the fatal 2017 hit-and-run accident that killed 51-year-old Jose Lopez who was riding a bicycle n 1200 Block of East 4th Street in Hutchinson. The vehicle fled the scene.

Lopez died 11 days after the incident at a Wichita hospital.

The state had requested a sentence of more than 13 years for the three charges, which included failing to stop at an accident and interference with law enforcement.

As part of the agreement, Lukone could not seek a departure sentence and both sides had agreed on a recommended sentence.

Judge Rose ruled that Lukone was barely 18 at the time of the crime, doesn’t have a substantial criminal history and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davidson argued to the court that there are no substantial and compelling reasons to depart. Davidson said Lukone earned the 13-year sentence.

Defense Attorney Shannon Crane noted that Lukone had been evaluated and it was determined that he suffered from PTSD. She said Lukone was upset because Lopez had beaten his mother and was let out of jail. But, Lopez had entered a plea in the case against him and had yet to be sentenced.

Lukone told the court he takes responsibility for his actions and that he didn’t mean for it to happen.

Davidson says he will appeal the sentence handed down by Judge Rose.