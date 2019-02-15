Mr. Cruz was born and raised in Mexico. He married Ignacia Ramirez on February 10, 1953 at Cd Juarez, Mexico. They later moved to Leviland Texas in 1967 and later to the Garden City/Deerfield area to raise their family. He had worked as a cowboy for most of his adult life. He was a jokester and enjoyed all time spent with family and beloved dog, Chuvi.
He was preceded in death by his Wife-Ignacia Cruz, Parents-Jorge Cruz and Margarita Chavez & 3 Siblings-Ruben Cruz, Lucrecia Cruz and Romana Cruz.
Survivors include
Children- Jesus Cruz of Garden City
Guadalupe Cruz of Cimmarron
Lorenzo Cruz of Hugoton
Yolanda Cruz of Deerfield
Sandra Cruz of Great Bend
Martha Rivas of Great Bend
Sister- Angela Cruz of Juarez, Mexico
20 Grandchildren
25 Great Grandchildren
Rosary: 7:00 PM, Sunday February 17, 2019-St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM, Monday February 18, 2019-St Mary Catholic Church
Celebrant: Father Juan Salas
Memorials: Gilberto Cruz Memorial Fund
Burial: Deerfield Cemetery, Deerfield Kansas
Calling Hours: 12:00-5:00 PM, Sunday February 17, 2019
At Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City
