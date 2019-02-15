, 85, died Thursday February 14, 2019 at the Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kansas. He was born February 4, 1934 in Providencia, Durango, Mexico the son of Jorge Cruz and Margarita Chavez.

Mr. Cruz was born and raised in Mexico. He married Ignacia Ramirez on February 10, 1953 at Cd Juarez, Mexico. They later moved to Leviland Texas in 1967 and later to the Garden City/Deerfield area to raise their family. He had worked as a cowboy for most of his adult life. He was a jokester and enjoyed all time spent with family and beloved dog, Chuvi.

He was preceded in death by his Wife-Ignacia Cruz, Parents-Jorge Cruz and Margarita Chavez & 3 Siblings-Ruben Cruz, Lucrecia Cruz and Romana Cruz.

Survivors include

Children- Jesus Cruz of Garden City

Guadalupe Cruz of Cimmarron

Lorenzo Cruz of Hugoton

Yolanda Cruz of Deerfield

Sandra Cruz of Great Bend

Martha Rivas of Great Bend

Sister- Angela Cruz of Juarez, Mexico

20 Grandchildren

25 Great Grandchildren

Rosary: 7:00 PM, Sunday February 17, 2019-St. Mary Catholic Church

Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM, Monday February 18, 2019-St Mary Catholic Church

Celebrant: Father Juan Salas

Memorials: Gilberto Cruz Memorial Fund

Burial: Deerfield Cemetery, Deerfield Kansas

Calling Hours: 12:00-5:00 PM, Sunday February 17, 2019

At Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City

Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com