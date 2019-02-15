Friday High School Basketball Scores

Friday Boys Scores

Andale 76, Mulvane 32

Andover 68, Newton 54

Andover Central 76, Valley Center 53

Ashland 63, Hodgeman County 51

Beloit 66, Minneapolis 53

Bennington 54, Solomon 52

Berean Academy 55, Goessel 16

Bonner Springs 69, Louisburg 49

Buhler 59, Winfield 40

Burlington 76, Osawatomie 68

Central Plains 68, Kinsley 23

Chaparral 60, Douglass 59

Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 53

Circle 81, McPherson 65

Clearwater 51, Wellington 39

Cunningham 55, Burrton 25

Deerfield 57, Wiley, Colo. 39

El Dorado 50, Augusta 46

Ellis 36, Norton 27

Ellsworth 58, Lincoln 26

Garden City 55, Hays 49

Goddard-Eisenhower 64, Goddard 47

Golden Plains 65, Palco 37

Great Bend 69, Dodge City 53

Halstead 61, Smoky Valley 57

Hays-TMP-Marian 52, Stockton 34

Hillsboro 62, Lyons 50

Hoisington 58 Larned 47

Holcomb 53, Scott City 46

Hoxie 81, Northern Valley 77

Hugoton 58, Colby 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Attica 56

Hutchinson Trinity 53, Sterling 40

Inman 46, Little River 44

Kingman 70, Wichita Independent 38

Lakin 63, Syracuse 51

Lawrence 81, SM South 63

Lawrence Free State 71, SM North 59

Maize 58, Salina Central 45

Marion 59, Elyria Christian 53, OT

Medicine Lodge 52, Conway Springs 45

Minneola 63, Fowler 51

Ness City 71, Victoria 53

Nickerson 43, Hesston 39, OT

Oberlin-Decatur 58, Quinter 55

Pawnee Heights 76, Ingalls 57

Plainville 57, Hill City 43

Riley County 55, Rossville 35

Rose Hill 53, Wichita Collegiate 42

Salina Sacred Heart 55, Republic County 37

Salina South 58, Hutchinson 38

Satanta 65, Bucklin 50

Smith Center 59, Trego 41

South Central 64, Spearville 46

Southeast Saline 49, Russell 37

Southwestern Hts. 69, Elkhart 54

St. John 60, Macksville 43

Stanton County 56, Meade 41

Sublette 59, Cimarron 54

Triplains-Brewster 74, Cheylin 41

Udall 64, Flinthills 43

Ulysses 58, Goodland 36

Walsh, Colo. 75, Rolla 48

Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Logan 40

Wichita Campus 67, Derby 58

Wichita East 50, Wichita West 36

Wichita Home School 71, Canton-Galva 33

Wichita Trinity 66, Garden Plain 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chase County vs. Centre, ccd.

Chase vs. Osborne, ccd.

Columbus vs. Galena, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Concordia vs. Wamego, ppd. to Feb 21st.

DeSoto vs. Lansing, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Frontenac vs. Pittsburg Colgan, ppd.

Girard vs. Baxter Springs, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Hiawatha vs. Jefferson West, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd.

Manhattan vs. Topeka, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Central Heights, ccd.

Mill Valley vs. BV North, ccd.

Mission Valley vs. Rural Vista, ccd.

Neodesha vs. Bluestem, ccd.

Olathe West vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Olpe vs. Remington, ccd.

Oswego vs. Chetopa, ccd.

Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd.

Pratt vs. Haven, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Riverside vs. Perry-Lecompton, ccd.

Sabetha vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Wellsville, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Spring Hill vs. Eudora, ccd.

Topeka Seaman vs. Emporia, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Topeka West vs. Junction City, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Wabaunsee vs. Herington, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Yates Center vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Friday Girls Scores

Andale 61, Mulvane 39

Andover 58, Newton 53

Beloit 51, Minneapolis 47

Berean Academy 50, Goessel 30

Bucklin 79, Satanta 52

Burlington 53, Osawatomie 24

Canton-Galva 50, Wichita Home School 48

Central Plians 65 Kinsley 36

Cheney 63, Belle Plaine 19

Cheylin 42, Triplains-Brewster 13

Cimarron 57, Sublette 47

Colby 62, Hugoton 45

Conway Springs 51, Medicine Lodge 33

Cunningham 55, Burrton 25

Derby 64, Wichita Campus 27

Dodge City 69, Great Bend 27

Douglass 38, Chaparral 29

Ellsworth 47, Lincoln 13

Flinthills 54, Udall 24

Goddard 61, Goddard-Eisenhower 30

Halstead 59, Smoky Valley 39

Hays 46, Garden City 35

Hays-TMP-Marian 58, Stockton 46

Hesston 41, Nickerson 36

Hillsboro 58, Lyons 38

Hoxie 53, Northern Valley 23

Hutchinson Central Christian 39, Attica/Argonia 36

Ingalls 68, Pawnee Heights 42

Inman 35, Little River 25

Lakin 39, Syracuse 38

Lawrence 45, SM South 43

Maize 62, Salina Central 39

Marion 34, Elyria Christian 32, OT

McPherson 58, Circle 47

Minneola 77, Fowler 6

Moundridge 38, Sedgwick 14

Norton 62, Ellis 28

Olathe East 52, Olathe South 45

Otis-Bison 49, Ellinwood 43

Quinter 43, Oberlin-Decatur 39

Rawlins County 47, Dighton 39

Republic County 54, Salina Sacred Heart 40

Riley County 49, Rossville 28

Rose Hill 53, Wichita Collegiate 42

Russell 51, Southeast Saline 36

Salina South 36, Hutchinson 23

Scott City 61, Holcomb 51

Sterling 50, Hutchinson Trinity 42

Trego 57, Smith Center 43

Ulysses 49, Goodland 21

Uniontown 48, Northeast-Arma 40

University Academy, Mo. 32, KC Christian 21

Victoria 48, Ness City 37

Wellington 55, Clearwater 26

Wheatland-Grinnell 43, Logan 34

Wichita Independent 35, Kingman 34

Wichita Trinity 51, Garden Plain 47, OT

Wiley, Colo. 51, Deerfield 23

Winfield 42, Buhler 38