DA reviewing case in fatal shooting of 9-year-old Kansas boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Police presented the results of the investigation in the death of 9-year-old Roy’Ale Spencer on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

Spencer and his 9-year-old friend managed to unlock a bedroom gun safe before the older boy fatally shot the younger child in a Wichita mobile home, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The family who lives in the home didn’t know that the gun was loaded when Roy’Ale Spencer was killed. Davidson said the children got into the safe after the adults in the home left for work, leaving three teens in charge. Students in Wichita public schools were out of class for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Inside the safe were two rifle-style BB guns and one shotgun, which had ammunition in it. After Spencer was shot, one teen attempted lifesaving efforts and called 911.

The District Attorney’s office reported Thursday that Marc Bennett is reviewing the matter before making a final decision.