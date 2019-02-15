Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/14)

BOOKED: Derek Lysinger of Claflin on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S. Barton District Court case for criminal threat, criminal restraint, battery DV, criminal damage to property, bond in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: JB Wade Hilton Brown of Larned on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kurt Woods on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $2,000 C/S x2.

BOOKED: Toby Barnes of Abbyville on BTDC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Nicholas Hicks to KDOC custody.

RELEASED: Austin Lemonds to KDOC custody.

RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Stephany Johnson of Great Bend for GBMC case for failure to appear, released by order of the court through GBMC Judge Pike.

RELEASED: JB Wade Hilton Brown of Larned on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding of $1,000.

RELEASED: Sara Delgadillo of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation after receiving a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Jeanna Richter of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for failure to appear.