ABBB welcomes Jason Kuehl as new staff accountant

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend, KS – The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Kuehl to their professional team as a staff accountant.

“We welcome Jason to the ABBB team,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “We are excited about the skillset he brings to our team and the clients we serve.”

Originally from Independence, Kansas, Kuehl is a 2018 graduate of Emporia State University, holding a Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in Accounting and a minor in Information Systems. He works in both the firm’s tax and audit departments. When away from the office, he enjoys spending time with family, playing and watching soccer, and bike riding.