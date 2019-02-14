Two jailed after police seize drugs, guns and cash near Kansas school

COWLWY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges.

Just before 8:30 p.m. February 9, police executed a search warrant at a residence at 117 N. Fourth Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release.

They made contact with two men, one a convicted felon, who live at the home which is less than a block south of Frances Willard Elementary School.

A search of the residence turned up 40 grams of a substance thought to be marijuana, pills with Bitcoin emblems suspected to be Ecstasy and some other pills, thought to be oxycodone.

Police also found $1,200 in cash, digital scales, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and more than 80 live rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested Ziad Muhammad Altiti, 20, on suspicion of one felony count each of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no drug tax stamp for a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to distribute narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful selling of a prescription drug, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $29,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

They also arrested Kenneth Jerrod Nesbitt Jr., 21, on suspicion of one felony count each of no drug tax stamp for a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $10,000 bond through Arkansas City district court.