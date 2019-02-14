Thursday Sports Headlines

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Brad Boxberger made it to Royals, 13 years later than Kansas City first envisioned. Kansas City selected the right-hander in the 20th round of the 2006 amateur draft from Foothill High School in North Tustin, California. He opted to go to Southern Cal, and Cincinnati took him three years later with the 43rd overall pick. After seven seasons in the major leagues with San Diego, Tampa Bay and Arizona, the 30-year-old agreed this month to a $2.2 million, one-year contract with the Royals.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed veteran reliever Jake Diekman to a $2.75 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for the 2020 season. The Royals made room on the 40-man roster by placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list. Hahn is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected before opening day.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chloe Jackson scored 16 points and No. 1 Baylor used a good shooting night and solid defense to rout Kansas State 71-48. Juicy Landrum added 15 points, Lauren Cox 14 and Kalani Brown had 10 and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bears (22-1, 12-0 Big 12 Conference), who beat Kansas State for the 31st straight time.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50. Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders, who have won five of six. Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State, which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

National Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks picked up their seventh consecutive road victory, 106-97 over the Pacers. Indiana led by 10 until the three-time All-Star scored 12 points during a 30-11, game-ending run. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 17 points and Khris Middleton added 15 in Milwaukee’s eighth win in nine games overall, and the 14th in their last 16 games.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors rolled to their sixth straight win as Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead a 129-120 victory over Washington. OG Anunoby scored a career-best 22 points to help Toronto stay 1 ½ games behind Milwaukee for the league’s top record. Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists for the Raptors, who came back from 12 down to beat the Wizards for the fifth straight time.

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double in leading the Denver Nuggets to a 120-118 triumph over the Sacramento Kings. Jokic tipped in a basket with less than a second remaining to complete Denver’s comeback from a 17-point, first-half deficit. Paul Millsap matched a season high with 25 points and Isaiah Thomas hit two big 3-pointers in his long-awaited Nuggets debut.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame James Harden’s 42 points to beat the Houston Rockets, 121-111. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 for Minnesota which went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter to go ahead to stay. Harden had his 31st consecutive game with 30 or more points, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in league history.

UNDATED (AP) — Admiral Schofield had 21 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Tennessee notched its team-record 19th consecutive victory, 85-73 against South Carolina. Jordan Bowden scored 16 points for Tennessee, while teammate Grant Williams had eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Vols are 23-1 this season, 11-0 in the SEC and owners of the longest win streak in Division I men’s basketball.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Tennessee 85 South Carolina 73

Final (13) Villanova 85 Providence 67

Final (15) Texas Tech 78 Oklahoma St. 50

Final (17) Florida St. 88 Wake Forest 66

Final (22) Virginia Tech 76 Georgia Tech 68

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final 3OT Brooklyn 148 Cleveland 139

Final Milwaukee 106 Indiana 97

Final Boston 118 Detroit 110

Final Philadelphia 126 N-Y Knicks 111

Final Toronto 129 Washington 120

Final Minnesota 121 Houston 111

Final Chicago 122 Memphis 110

Final Miami 112 Dallas 101

Final Denver 120 Sacramento 118

Final L.A. Clippers 134 Phoenix 107

Final Portland 129 Golden State 107