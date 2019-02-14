Thursday Night, Friday Weather

Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Snow and freezing rain likely before noon, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle between noon and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow, mixing with freezing drizzle after 8pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Washington’s Birthday A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.