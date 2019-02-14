Suspect caught in Manhattan charged with attempted first-degree murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested in Manhattan has been charged with one count of attempted first degree murder in connection with a shooting in Wichita.

Jeffrey Porter, 25, Wilsey, Kansas, made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

At approximately 1 a.m. on January 6, police responded to an unknown call for EMS in the 2400 block of south Glendale in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in serious condition. He remains hospitalized.

The investigation revealed the victim and Porter were in the parking lot of the Wildwood Apartments, 5001 E. Pawnee in Wichita. While at this location, Porter fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim. The victim was able to run to a nearby residence and ask for help.

On Monday, police located Porter in the 200 Block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan where he was arrested.

According to the Sedgwick County Attorney, Porter is being held on a $250,000 bond