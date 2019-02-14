Sheriff: Alleged stalker sent pizza anonymously to DMV for months

LINCOLN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged stalking.

On February 6, detectives with the Lincoln County Missouri Sheriff’s Office began investigating a criminal complaint of stalking, according to a media release.

Employees with the Driver’s License and Vehicle Registration Office, in Troy, reported 34-year-old Timothy Howe, of Troy, frequents the office often asking for duplicate titles, abandoned vehicle forms and other vehicle registration related items.

Over a period of a few months, the victims said Howe would buy them pizzas anonymously and contacting them through social media under a false name. The victims said Howe’s vehicle is spotted driving through parking lot at all times of the day. One victim asked Howe not to buy her pizzas anymore so he bought them for everyone in the office, except for her.

In November 2018, Howe left a large amount of cash on the countertop saying, “Go get yourself a manicure or pedicure” and walkout at the behest of the victim. The office manager reported the incident to the Compliance Investigation Bureau (CIB). The CIB informed Howe he could no longer use the Troy License Office.

Shortly after, Howe was able to obtain one of the victim’s cell number and he sent her a Merry Christmas text and other odd text messages. One victim stated Howe drove past her twice while she gassed her vehicle and felt unsafe around him.

Detectives observed Howe driving his vehicle near the Troy License Office and took him into custody. Howe is currently charged with First Degree Stalking and three counts of First Degree Harassment. Howe is currently housed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $20,000 cash only bond with no contact with the victims, GPS monitoring if released and no entry or staying on premises of 850 East Cherry St., Troy, MO. Other conditions of bond may apply.