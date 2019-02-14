No. 18 Kansas State looks to knock off No. 23 Iowa State

No. 23 Iowa State (18-6, 7-4) vs. No. 18 Kansas State (19-5, 9-2)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Kansas State goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 23 Iowa State . Kansas State’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders 63-57 on Jan. 5. Iowa State came up short in a 92-83 game at home to TCU on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Barry Brown Jr., Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 64 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season. For Iowa State, Marial Shayok, Michael Jacobson and Nick Weiler-Babb have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cyclones points over their last five.

SHAYOK CAN SHOOT: Shayok has connected on 37.7 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas State has scored 67 points per game and allowed 59 over its four-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cyclones. Kansas State has 51 assists on 76 field goals (67.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Iowa State has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to 59.5 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.