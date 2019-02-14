Man who fell from window during Kan. hotel fire remains hospitalized

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation into a Sunday hotel fire that sent one man to the hospital.

As fire crews arrived to the Best Western Hotel in the 4700 Block of South Emporia in Wichita they found the man hanging from a third-story window and smoke coming from the room, according to Lt. Jose Ocadiz.

The man, who has not been identified, fell and was transported for treatment for injuries primarily due to the fall. He remains hospitalized. Ocadiz had no update on the man’s condition early Thursday. Authorities have not reported an arrest.

Crews and the hotel sprinkler system were able to contain the fire to the room of origin.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been intentionally set due to some tampering with the sprinkler system, according to Ocadiz.

Most of the $100,000 in damage at the hotel was from the sprinkler system. Damage to contents was estimated at $25,000.