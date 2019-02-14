Man admits he flew to Kansas City to meet 7-year-old for sex

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 42-year-old man has admitted that he traveled to Kansas City in an effort to have sex with a 7-year-old girl.

Ryan Edward Mausner, of Basalt, Colorado, pleaded guilty Wednesday to enticement of a minor.

Prosecutors say Mausner thought he was communicating with the girl’s mother over several months in private chat sessions during which he said he wanted to have sex with the mother and daughter. Mausner was actually talking to an undercover agent.

Mausner was arrested after he flew to Kansas City in May 2018 intended to engage in criminal sexual activity with the child victim.