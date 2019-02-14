Kansas school district reacts to 5 gun incidents on campuses

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district is taking steps to respond to two students bringing guns to Lawrence High School in the last week.

USD 497 spokeswoman Julie Boyle said Tuesday night that the district had activated its Crisis Support Team at Lawrence High. She said the district also will have more adults present during late arrival and has asked for increased police presence at the school this week.

School staff is being asked to identify students who need more counseling and a gun safety campaign will be at basketball games on Feb. 19.

Boyle says no one was endangered during the two incidents, one on Feb. 6 and the other Tuesday. Three other gun-related incidents were reported this calendar year at Lawrence High and Free State.