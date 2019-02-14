Kansas felon accused of violent attack on 19-year-old woman

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent attack and have made an arrest.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old who is pregnant, had gone to visit 38-year-old Gerad Herrera at the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway, in Salina, according to Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman.

The woman told police that during the visit, Herrera became irate and repeatedly beat her and strangled her multiple times. Additionally, she reported that sexual acts took place against her will, Herrera shave off some of her hair and at one point threatened to kill her, according to Feldman..

On Wednesday morning, Herrera had to leave the motel and took the woman with him. She was able to get away from Herrera and made her way to a relative’s house, according to Feldman. The relative then took the woman to the Salina Police Department.

After reporting the incident, the woman went to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Feldman.

Later Wednesday, police were able to make contact with Herrera at the motel, and after a short scuffle, he was placed under arrest and is being held on requested charges that include Rape, Aggravated sodomy, Aggravated domestic battery, Aggravated battery, Criminal restraint, Criminal threat, Felony obstruction, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herrera has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.