Kan. man who threatened to ‘blow up’ White House going to prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of threatening to “blow up” the White House has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

A court filing shows Brandon Koss of Wichita was sentenced Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of willful interference with the protective work of a Secret Service agent.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony charge of threatening the president after Koss pleaded guilty in December to the lesser offense.

Koss admitted in his plea deal that he called the White House in January 2018, used a profanity when addressing the woman who answered the phone, and said: “I’m going to blow up the White House.” He also admitted that he lied to a Secret Service agent about who made the phone call to the White House.