GBHS Forensics squad continues success in Abilene

On February 9, the Great Bend High School Forensics Team third out of 16 schools at the Abilene High School Forensics Tournament. The team qualified two new events for the state tournament in May. Great Bend’s new state qualifiers were junior, Patrick Heath with a 1st Place finish in Humorous Solo Acting; and senior, Jalyn Lear, with a 2nd Place finish in Program of Oral Interpretation.

The team won their third place in a tight race. The Panthers were just a few points behind 2nd place Hutchinson and 1st place Newton high schools.

Bayle Sandy brought home two gold medals in Original Oration and Serious Solo Acting. In addition to winning Humorous Solo, Heath also placed 2nd in Informative Speaking. Lear also won a 2nd place medal in Serious Solo Acting. Freshman, Malachi Wasson finished with a 4th place in Humorous Solo Acting, 5th place in Impromptu Speaking and 4th place with Isaiah Smith in Duet Acting. Junior, Daniel Abbott competed at a forensics tournament for the first time and ended up with a 4th place finish in International Extemporaneous Speaking. Senior, Robert Brining, placed 5th in Oration. Freshman, Skylar Fletcher also earned sweepstakes points for the Panthers.

GBHS forensics coach, Kim Heath, observed: “Abilene’s tournament allowed our students an opportunity to polish their performances and evaluate what they need to do to continue to improve. I was very pleased with their efforts.”

The GBHS Forensic Team will be competing this Friday at a Congressional Debate tournament and Saturday at a forensics tournament. Both events will be held at Salina South.