Cop Shop (2/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/13)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:40 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 50 Avenue & SW 40 Road.

At 7:58 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NW 80 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/13)

Breathing Problems

At 11:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1317 Hubbard Street.

Falls

At 12:19 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 821 Williams Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 12:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2615 Lakin Avenue.

Theft

At 12:37 p.m. theft of electricity at 311 Walnut Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 1:14 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2600 Pheasant Pl.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 8:28 p.m. a report of hemorrhage / lacerations were reported at 3010 Meadowlark Ln.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:01 p.m. an officer arrested Christy Contreras on multiple warrants at 1443 18th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:10 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Main Street.