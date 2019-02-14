Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/13)

BOOKED: Clay Leiker of Hays on BTDC case for criminal threat and criminal trespass, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christy Contreras of Great Bend on BTDC case for obstruction, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $3,205.50 cash only or 72 days in jail. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $4,000 C/S x2.

RELEASED: Amanda Fields of Ellinwood posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BCDC case for failure to signal, DWS, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and no DL in possession.