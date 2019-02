DECATUR COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries across several counties in northwest Kansas and Nebraska and have made an arrest.

On Thursday, the Decatur County Sheriff reported on social media that 23-year-old Nathan Sunblade was taken into custody by the Norton Police Department on a Decatur County warrant.

He was arrested on suspicion of six counts of felony burglary and two counts of theft. He remains held at the Decatur County jail on a $50,000 bond.