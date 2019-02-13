Upgrading technology in Great Bend’s one-to-one school district

Each year, USD 428 in Great Bend makes Chromebook and iPad purchases to replace and upgrade their technology inventory. Being a one-to-one district, every Great Bend student has access to their own computer device. For the most part, kindergarteners and 1st graders use iPads while 2nd through 12th make use of the Chromebooks.

A student’s Chromebook gets replaced every three years, until they graduate when they are allowed to keep their device.

As far as the rest of the timed-out technology, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton told Board of Education member Don Williams that the tablets are either sold to staff members or recycled.

The school board approved the purchase of 1,100 Chromebooks at $303 per unit and 150 iPads at $307.33 per unit. The total cost to the district is $379,399.50.