Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. North northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
A chance of snow and freezing rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow between 1pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Washington’s Birthday
A 40 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 42.