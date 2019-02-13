Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include Eagle Digital Sales Director Matt McBain who will talk about marketing opportunities available on greatbendpost.com 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will broadcast live from the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”