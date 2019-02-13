Police K9 helps in southwest Kansas marijuana bust

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a drug bust in southwest Kansas.

Just after 4:30p.m.Tuesday, police checked a residence in the 200 block of S. Clay Street in Liberal after receiving reports that the narcotics were being sold there, according to Captain Robert Rogers. The 25-year-old resident also had warrants for his arrest. Police found him at the home.

The police department’s K9 was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotics in the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and his residence and located over 300 grams of suspected marijuana, marijuana wax, and marijuana oil were found. Several other items indicating the sale of illegal narcotics were also found.

The suspect was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of marijuana wax with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and criminal use of weapons. He remains in jail.

An affidavit was forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges. Rogers did not release the suspect’s name.