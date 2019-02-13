KBI investigating death of NE Kansas law enforcement officer

BROWN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a law enforcement officer who was discovered in northern Brown County, early Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., a member of the Iowa Tribal Police Department discovered a patrol officer from the Sac and Fox Police Department deceased in his patrol vehicle. At this time, foul play is not suspected, but a full investigation is being conducted.

The officer will be identified once all next of kin are notified. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.