Kansas girl dies, days after ending 457-day hospital stay

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kanas girl has died just days after going home following a 457-day hospital stay.

Zei Uwadia’s mother says her daughter died Tuesday, less than two weeks after returning to Wichita . She left Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Jan. 31 — a day before her 17th birthday.

Uwadia was hospitalized after her lungs failed without explanation. During the hospital stay, she became the first patient to walk on an invasive form of life support at the hospital. Hundreds of thousands of people watched her walking on videos posted online. Hospital staff lined her path, applauding and wiping away tears.

The hospital said in a statement that everyone there was heartbroken by Uwadia’s death but inspired by her “fighting spirit.”

