Rosencrantz-Bemis Water Well Drilling Co. is taking applications for Laborer with CDL License positions.

MUST HAVE CLASS A OR B CDL DRIVERS LICENSE, A GOOD MVR & PASS A PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TEST.

Competitive pay and benefits available.

Serious inquiries only. Apply at 1115 Hwy 281 Bypass, Great Bend, KS 67530 or call 620-792-2488