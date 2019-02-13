Great Bend Police and Fire closer to utilizing drone technology

Classes have been taken, certification testing has taken place, and now the Great Bend Police and Fire Departments are getting close to having a drone available for use by the respective departments. Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey and Lieutenant Heather Smith along with Chief Luke McCormick and firefighter Mike Smith from the Fire Department are now certified to operate a drone after taking classes at Fort Hays State and then passing their certification test in Salina. Smith will head up the drone program at the Police Department.

Heather Smith Audio

Smith envisions the drone being helpful in all facets of police work including missing persons.

Heather Smith Audio

The Great Bend City Council last year authorized funds to purchase a drone for use by both the Police and Fire Departments. For now, the departments will share the drone which Smith says is a good way to operate since most times they are in a mutual aid situation anyway.

Smith says they are in the process of reviewing all the drone options that will include thermal imaging technology. Once that drone is ordered and delivered, both departments will begin to use the drone on an as needed basis.