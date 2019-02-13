Barton’s Washington earns conference honor

bartonsports.com – Leondre Washington of the 18th ranked Barton Community College men’s basketball team has been named week thirteen KJCCC Men’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week.

Washington averaged 22 points per game this past week in helping Barton win a trio of games for its fifth-straight win. Shooting 59% from the field and nearly 43% from beyond the arc, the sophomore from Englewood, New Jersey, began the week with a 24-point game, sandwiching a 13-point road game between a 30-point effort this past Saturday in coming a point shy a career high mark.

Barton, now 12-4 in 2nd place of the West and 21-4 overall, have two regular season home games remaining beginning on Wednesday hosting Northwest Kansas Technical College before Saturday’s “Sophomore Night” against conference leader 17th ranked Seward County Community College. 7:30 p.m. slated tip-off times at the Barton Gym for each contest.