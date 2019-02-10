Sheriff: Kan. man who failed to appear at sentencing is in custody

ROOKS COUNTY —The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that 51-year-old John Karl Swaney had been arrested thanks to “tips from the public,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Swaney had felony arrest warrants in Rooks and Phillips Counties for distribution of marijuana, according to a the sheriff’s department.

Swaney was to be sentenced to prison last week, the department reported. He failed to appear in court Wednesday in Rooks County District Court and earlier in Phillips County District Court.

Swaney has eight previous convictions including stalking, telephone harassment, aggravated assault, driving while habitual offender, and giving worthless checks, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

ROOKS COUNTY — The Rooks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a fugitive.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Swaney, please contact the Rooks County Sheriff's Office at (785) 425-6312.